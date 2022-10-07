Adv Auto Parts 161.32
Abbott Labs 101.79
ADM 85.44
Ameriprise 271.53
AutoZone, Inc. 2,174.00
Boeing 129.79
Bank of America 30.75
BP PLC ADR 31.08
ConAgra Foods 32.85
Caterpillar 177.55
Clorox 125.76
Chevron Texaco 160.03
Darling Int'l. 73.19
Deere & Co. 356.15
Dollar General 239.50
Walt Disney Co. 97.16
Ennis Business Forms 19.87
Eaton Corp. 136.83
Exelon 36.96
Fastenal 45.85
General Electric 64.56
Goodyear Tire 11.09
Harley Davidson 35.80
Hewlett Packard 12.46
IBM 118.82
International Paper 31.56
Illinois Tool Works 187.41
JP Morgan 51.32
Johnson & Johnson 160.20
Kohl's 27.03
Alliant Energy 49.65
McDonald's Corp. 233.19
Merck & Co. 87.60
Microsoft 234.24
Pepisco 161.61
Pfizer 42.32
Principal Financial 76.04
Proctor & Gamble 124.27
Prudential 91.08
Sherwin Williams 205.60
Target 152.34
Tyson Foods 63.89
Texas Instruments 159.28
Union Pacific 195.62
US Bancorp 40.20
US Cellular 25.70
Verizon 36.85
Williams. Co. 29.79
Wal-Mart 128.56
