Adv Auto Parts 149.40
Abbott Labs 100.19
ADM 41.16
Alliant Energy 52.55
Ameriprise 157.96
AutoZone, Inc 1,168.98
Boeing 179.79
Bank of America 24.31
BP PLC ADR 23.45
ConAgra Foods 36.51
Caterpillar 136.98
Clorox 227.55
ChevronTexaco 91.04
Darling Int’l 28.00
Deere & Co. 175.49
Dollar General 195.15
Ennis Bus Forms 17.41
Eaton Corp 93.97
Exelon 38.99
Fastenal 45.84
General Electric 7.06
Goodyear Tire 9.58
Harley Davidson 28.63
Hewlett Packard 17.73
IBM 128.67
International Paper 36.65
Illinois Tool Works 182.62
Johnson & Johnson 150.01
JP Morgan 98.69
Kohl’s 21.46
McDonald’s Corp. 198.62
Merck & Co. 78.78
Microsoft 211.75
Pepsico 136.01
Pfizer 38.56
Principal Financial 44.98
Proctor & Gamble 126.14
Prudential 65.47
Sherwin Williams 625.90
Target 123.14
Tyson Foods 60.35
Texas Instruments 132.53
Union Pacific 179.38
US Bancorp 36.26
US Cellular 30.71
Verizon 55.75
Walt Disney Co. 119.03
Wal-Mart 132.66
Williams Co. 19.45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.