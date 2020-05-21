Adv Auto Parts 134.92
Abbott Labs 90.36
ADM 35.11
Alliant Energy 46.03
Ameriprise 132.20
AutoZone, Inc 1,104.47
Boeing 138.80
Bank of America 22.90
BP PLC ADR 23.38
ConAgra Foods 32.25
Caterpillar 114.12
Clorox 199.39
ChevronTexaco 92.05
Darling Int’l 21.99
Deere & Co. 142.74
Dollar General 178.60
Ennis Bus Forms 17.25
Eaton Corp 78.30
Exelon 36.44
Fastenal 38.71
General Electric 6.49
Goodyear Tire 7.07
Harley Davidson 23.59
Hewlett Packard 17.18
IBM 119.20
International Paper 32.94
Illinois Tool Works 164.02
Johnson & Johnson 146.90
JP Morgan 90.12
Kohl’s 18.00
McDonald’s Corp. 185.15
Merck & Co. 76.56
Microsoft 183.43
Pepsico 130.21
Pfizer 37.26
Principal Financial 37.00
Proctor & Gamble 111.65
Prudential 57.68
Sherwin Williams 570.21
Target 118.67
Tyson Foods 59.25
Texas Instruments 113.46
Union Pacific 163.70
US Bancorp 32.93
US Cellular 30.50
Verizon 53.96
Walt Disney Co. 107.77
Wal-Mart 125.00
Williams Co. 19.49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.