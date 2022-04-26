Adv Auto Parts 223.44
Abbott Labs 116.97
ADM 90.55
Ameriprise 264.55
AutoZone, Inc. 2,195.94
Boeing 167.04
Bank of America 36.45
BP PLC ADR 28.34
ConAgra Foods 35.41
Caterpillar 210.30
Clorox 146.35
Chevron Texaco 156.53
Darling Int'l. 73.06
Deere & Co. 381.77
Dollar General 245.00
Walt Disney Co. 115.77
Ennis Business Forms 17.45
Eaton Corp. 143.79
Exelon 48.42
Fastenal 55.95
General Electric 80.59
Goodyear Tire 12.95
Harley Davidson 36.44
Hewlett Packard 15.27
IBM 136.19
International Paper 47.02
Illinois Tool Works 198.69
JP Morgan 59.25
Johnson & Johnson 184.68
Kohl's 58.95
Alliant Energy 61.63
McDonald's Corp. 248.58
Merck & Co. 84.48
Microsoft 270.22
Pepisco 173.30
Pfizer 49.03
Principal Financial 69.86
Proctor & Gamble 159.79
Prudential 110.43
Sherwin Williams 271.37
Target 236.50
Tyson Foods 92.58
Texas Instruments 168.44
Union Pacific 233.44
US Bancorp 50.03
US Cellular 29.37
Verizon 49.41
Williams. Co. 34.33
Wal-Mart 155.30
