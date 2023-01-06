Adv Auto Parts 154.02
Abbott Labs 112.33
ADM 85.95
Ameriprise 321.28
AutoZone, Inc. 2,486.64
Boeing 213.00
Bank of America 34.41
BP PLC ADR 34.46
ConAgra Foods 40.96
Caterpillar 248.86
Clorox 144.44
Chevron Texaco 176.56
Darling Int’l. 63.60
Deere & Co. 426.47
Dollar General 248.56
Walt Disney Co. 93.92
Ennis Business Forms 22.15
Eaton Corp. 161.10
Exelon 43.67
Fastenal 47.61
General Electric 71.94
Goodyear Tire 10.97
Harley Davidson 43.83
Hewlett Packard 17.11
IBM 143.70
International Paper 36.64
Illinois Tool Works 226.95
JP Morgan 55.18
Johnson & Johnson 180.25
Kohl’s 27.24
Alliant Energy 55.35
McDonald’s Corp. 269.47
Merck & Co. 114.24
Microsoft 224.93
Pepisco 181.10
Pfizer 50.92
Principal Financial 87.46
Proctor & Gamble 153.92
Prudential 101.01
Sherwin Williams 235.80
Target 160.15
Tyson Foods 66.07
Texas Instruments 175.16
Union Pacific 212.01
US Bancorp 46.31
US Cellular 22.85
Verizon 42.19
Williams. Co. 32.56
Wal-Mart 146.78
