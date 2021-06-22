Adv Auto Parts 200.28
Abbott Labs 110.87
ADM 61.61
Alliant Energy 57.23
Ameriprise 243.25
AutoZone, Inc 1,433.95
Boeing 243.87
Bank of America 40.00
BP PLC ADR 27.15
ConAgra Foods 35.71
Caterpillar 212.56
Clorox 174.40
Chevron-Texaco 106.39
Darling Int’l 63.38
Deere & Co. 342.27
Dollar General 215.02
Ennis Bus Forms 21.19
Eaton Corp 142.75
Exelon 44.33
Fastenal 51.55
General Electric 13.03
Goodyear Tire 17.15
Harley Davidson 46.04
Hewlett Packard 29.15
IBM 146.31
International Paper 61.02
Illinois Tool Works 223.53
Johnson & Johnson 163.57
JP Morgan 150.26
Kohl’s 55.00
McDonald’s Corp. 233.79
Merck & Co. 76.19
Microsoft 265.51
Pepsico 146.78
Pfizer 39.59
Principal Financial 61.74
Proctor & Gamble 133.10
Prudential 100.37
Sherwin Williams 273.31
Target 237.08
Tyson Foods 74.28
Texas Instruments 187.04
Union Pacific 218.85
US Bancorp 55.97
US Cellular 37.75
Verizon 56.38
Walt Disney Co. 173.48
Wal-Mart 137.09
Williams Co. 26.71
