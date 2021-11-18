Adv Auto Parts 231.93
Abbott Labs 127.50
ADM 66.61
Alliant Energy 55.25
Ameriprise 303.25
AutoZone, Inc 1,875.21
Boeing 226.92
Bank of America 46.31
BP PLC ADR 27.28
ConAgra Foods 31.10
Caterpillar 201.38
Clorox 165.81
Chevron-Texaco 114.39
Darling Int’l 73.02
Deere & Co. 357.22
Dollar General 222.29
Ennis Bus Forms 19.60
Eaton Corp 173.32
Exelon 53.55
Fastenal 61.08
General Electric 100.42
Goodyear Tire 22.28
Harley Davidson 37.91
Hewlett Packard 31.42
IBM 116.65
International Paper 48.56
Illinois Tool Works 240.95
Johnson & Johnson 162.32
JP Morgan 163.00
Kohl’s 62.44
McDonald’s Corp. 253.45
Merck & Co. 83.04
Microsoft 341.09
Pepsico 163.34
Pfizer 51.42
Principal Financial 71.22
Proctor & Gamble 147.08
Prudential 109.23
Sherwin Williams 330.70
Target 251.98
Tyson Foods 82.57
Texas Instruments 193.52
Union Pacific 240.26
US Bancorp 58.65
US Cellular 31.56
Verizon 51.24
Walt Disney Co. 155.58
Wal-Mart 143.15
Williams Co. 27.97
