Adv Auto Parts 207.77
Abbott Labs 125.69
ADM 61.47
Alliant Energy 61.74
Ameriprise 268.73
AutoZone, Inc 1,616.47
Boeing 222.22
Bank of America 41.09
BP PLC ADR 24.77
ConAgra Foods 34.07
Caterpillar 213.44
Clorox 171.22
Chevron-Texaco 100.73
Darling Int’l 75.90
Deere & Co. 376.33
Dollar General 231.54
Ennis Bus Forms 20.18
Eaton Corp 166.90
Exelon 48.36
Fastenal 54.87
General Electric 101.62
Goodyear Tire 15.77
Harley Davidson 40.38
Hewlett Packard 28.68
IBM 142.42
International Paper 58.94
Illinois Tool Works 233.22
Johnson & Johnson 179.47
JP Morgan 157.01
Kohl’s 52.42
McDonald’s Corp. 240.28
Merck & Co. 78.83
Microsoft 293.08
Pepsico 157.90
Pfizer 50.42
Principal Financial 66.08
Proctor & Gamble 144.88
Prudential 106.54
Sherwin Williams 304.92
Target 254.65
Tyson Foods 80.76
Texas Instruments 186.32
Union Pacific 225.86
US Bancorp 56.76
US Cellular 31.28
Verizon 56.18
Walt Disney Co. 175.83
Wal-Mart 150.70
Williams Co. 24.48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.