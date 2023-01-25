Adv Auto Parts 149.12
Abbott Labs 111.01
ADM 85.57
Ameriprise 342.87
AutoZone, Inc. 2,356.80
Boeing 212.68
Bank of America 34.87
BP PLC ADR 35.24
ConAgra Foods 37.14
Caterpillar 258.45
Clorox 141.51
Chevron Texaco 179.06
Darling Int’l. 66.04
Deere & Co. 413.61
Dollar General 238.42
Walt Disney Co. 108.11
Ennis Business Forms 20.88
Eaton Corp. 159.14
Exelon 41.42
Fastenal 49.47
General Electric 80.79
Goodyear Tire 11.33
Harley Davidson 44.20
Hewlett Packard 16.13
IBM 140.76
International Paper 36.32
Illinois Tool Works 228.36
JP Morgan 55.16
Johnson & Johnson 169.51
Kohl’s 31.77
Alliant Energy 54.41
McDonald’s Corp. 273.00
Merck & Co. 108.59
Microsoft 240.61
Pepisco 171.93
Pfizer 45.07
Principal Financial 90.69
Proctor & Gamble 141.72
Prudential 101.51
Sherwin Williams 247.09
Target 164.21
Tyson Foods 65.81
Texas Instruments 175.04
Union Pacific 200.12
US Bancorp 49.14
US Cellular 23.49
Verizon 40.33
Williams. Co. 31.40
Wal-Mart 142.30
