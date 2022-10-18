Adv Auto Parts 174.73
Abbott Labs 104.98
ADM 87.77
Ameriprise 268.51
AutoZone, Inc. 2,306.86
Boeing 137.34
Bank of America 34.88
BP PLC ADR 30.48
ConAgra Foods 34.93
Caterpillar 183.55
Clorox 135.15
Chevron Texaco 162.72
Darling Int’l. 73.99
Deere & Co. 371.31
Dollar General 237.59
Walt Disney Co. 98.48
Ennis Business Forms 21.22
Eaton Corp. 140.64
Exelon 37.56
Fastenal 47.48
General Electric 70.70
Goodyear Tire 11.51
Harley Davidson 36.69
Hewlett Packard 12.87
IBM 122.94
International Paper 33.54
Illinois Tool Works 193.37
JP Morgan 52.50
Johnson & Johnson 166.01
Kohl’s 28.92
Alliant Energy 50.92
McDonald’s Corp. 249.19
Merck & Co. 94.61
Microsoft 238.50
Pepisco 175.06
Pfizer 44.09
Principal Financial 79.88
Proctor & Gamble 128.37
Prudential 97.34
Sherwin Williams 212.63
Target 157.23
Tyson Foods 65.70
Texas Instruments 151.51
Union Pacific 201.64
US Bancorp 42.80
US Cellular 28.05
Verizon 37.07
Williams. Co. 30.44
Wal-Mart 134.14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.