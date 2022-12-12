Adv Auto Parts 145.93
Abbott Labs 109.48
ADM 93.33
Ameriprise 325.97
AutoZone, Inc. 2,451.95
Boeing 186.27
Bank of America 32.73
BP PLC ADR 34.10
ConAgra Foods 38.47
Caterpillar 233.06
Clorox 149.97
Chevron Texaco 169.75
Darling Int’l. 61.17
Deere & Co. 437.05
Dollar General 244.81
Walt Disney Co. 94.66
Ennis Business Forms 22.89
Eaton Corp. 160.83
Exelon 42.50
Fastenal 51.67
General Electric 83.21
Goodyear Tire 10.71
Harley Davidson 45.14
Hewlett Packard 16.36
IBM 149.21
International Paper 36.80
Illinois Tool Works 224.25
JP Morgan 56.24
Johnson & Johnson 177.84
Kohl’s 27.23
Alliant Energy 56.57
McDonald’s Corp. 276.62
Merck & Co. 108.97
Microsoft 252.51
Pepisco 183.97
Pfizer 52.16
Principal Financial 90.27
Proctor & Gamble 152.47
Prudential 102.56
Sherwin Williams 253.88
Target 150.03
Tyson Foods 64.53
Texas Instruments 177.48
Union Pacific 215.83
US Bancorp 43.46
US Cellular 19.93
Verizon 37.95
Williams. Co. 33.19
Wal-Mart 148.02
