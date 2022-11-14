Adv Auto Parts 183.78
Abbott Labs 102.01
ADM 94.28
Ameriprise 320.80
AutoZone, Inc. 2,446.88
Boeing 173.55
Bank of America 37.76
BP PLC ADR 33.55
ConAgra Foods 33.96
Caterpillar 236.50
Clorox 142.65
Chevron Texaco 186.55
Darling Int’l. 75.42
Deere & Co. 406.94
Dollar General 246.93
Walt Disney Co. 94.28
Ennis Business Forms 22.38
Eaton Corp. 161.65
Exelon 38.06
Fastenal 51.68
General Electric 85.83
Goodyear Tire 10.93
Harley Davidson 47.91
Hewlett Packard 15.32
IBM 144.20
International Paper 36.21
Illinois Tool Works 225.71
JP Morgan 54.96
Johnson & Johnson 171.91
Kohl’s 31.45
Alliant Energy 53.32
McDonald’s Corp. 272.27
Merck & Co. 100.35
Microsoft 241.55
Pepisco 176.73
Pfizer 49.24
Principal Financial 93.74
Proctor & Gamble 140.98
Prudential 108.23
Sherwin Williams 234.08
Target 173.26
Tyson Foods 64.83
Texas Instruments 177.44
Union Pacific 216.95
US Bancorp 43.85
US Cellular 21.74
Verizon 38.31
Williams. Co. 33.77
Wal-Mart 138.39
