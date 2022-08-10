Adv Auto Parts  194.69

Abbott Labs   110.27

ADM  83.60

Ameriprise   280.90

AutoZone, Inc.   2,223.27

Boeing   169.02

Bank of America   35.07

BP PLC ADR  30.80

ConAgra Foods   34.41

Caterpillar   190.72

Clorox   145.09

Chevron Texaco   155.82

Darling Int'l.   73.98

Deere & Co.  352.36

Dollar General  254.39

Walt Disney Co.   112.43

Ennis Business Forms  21.50

Eaton Corp.   149.34

Exelon   45.53

Fastenal   54.43

General Electric   77.14

Goodyear Tire  13.98

Harley Davidson   38.87

Hewlett Packard 14.51

IBM   131.50

International Paper   43.31

Illinois Tool Works   213.45

JP Morgan  57.35

Johnson & Johnson   170.67

Kohl's 31.33

Alliant Energy   61.94

McDonald's Corp.   261.36

Merck & Co. 89.19

Microsoft   289.16

Pepisco   175.94

Pfizer 49.95

Principal Financial 76.16

Proctor & Gamble   146.30

Prudential  101.65

Sherwin Williams   243.749

Target  169.97

Tyson Foods  79.36

Texas Instruments   183.12

Union Pacific   235.76

US Bancorp   47.87

US Cellular   30.48

Verizon  44.84

Williams. Co.   33.02

Wal-Mart   129.14

Tags

Trending Video