Adv Auto Parts 194.69
Abbott Labs 110.27
ADM 83.60
Ameriprise 280.90
AutoZone, Inc. 2,223.27
Boeing 169.02
Bank of America 35.07
BP PLC ADR 30.80
ConAgra Foods 34.41
Caterpillar 190.72
Clorox 145.09
Chevron Texaco 155.82
Darling Int'l. 73.98
Deere & Co. 352.36
Dollar General 254.39
Walt Disney Co. 112.43
Ennis Business Forms 21.50
Eaton Corp. 149.34
Exelon 45.53
Fastenal 54.43
General Electric 77.14
Goodyear Tire 13.98
Harley Davidson 38.87
Hewlett Packard 14.51
IBM 131.50
International Paper 43.31
Illinois Tool Works 213.45
JP Morgan 57.35
Johnson & Johnson 170.67
Kohl's 31.33
Alliant Energy 61.94
McDonald's Corp. 261.36
Merck & Co. 89.19
Microsoft 289.16
Pepisco 175.94
Pfizer 49.95
Principal Financial 76.16
Proctor & Gamble 146.30
Prudential 101.65
Sherwin Williams 243.749
Target 169.97
Tyson Foods 79.36
Texas Instruments 183.12
Union Pacific 235.76
US Bancorp 47.87
US Cellular 30.48
Verizon 44.84
Williams. Co. 33.02
Wal-Mart 129.14
