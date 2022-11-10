Adv Auto Parts 183.53
Abbott Labs 104.23
ADM 94.28
Ameriprise 331.56
AutoZone, Inc. 2,467.66
Boeing 177.58
Bank of America 38.13
BP PLC ADR 32.95
ConAgra Foods 35.19
Caterpillar 232.45
Clorox 143.98
Chevron Texaco 181.30
Darling Int'l. 74.46
Deere & Co. 407.61
Dollar General 253.94
Walt Disney Co. 90.46
Ennis Business Forms 23.29
Eaton Corp. 162.13
Exelon 39.00
Fastenal 51.87
General Electric 85.38
Goodyear Tire 10.71
Harley Davidson 47.16
Hewlett Packard 14.87
IBM 141.23
International Paper 35.14
Illinois Tool Works 224.25
JP Morgan 55.20
Johnson & Johnson 174.47
Kohl's 29.37
Alliant Energy 55.52
McDonald's Corp. 275.88
Merck & Co. 101.89
Microsoft 242.98
Pepisco 181.70
Pfizer 47.38
Principal Financial 93.62
Proctor & Gamble 141.18
Prudential 107.72
Sherwin Williams 239.00
Target 164.38
Tyson Foods 66.46
Texas Instruments 174.69
Union Pacific 212.99
US Bancorp 44.87
US Cellular 23.01
Verizon 38.52
Williams. Co. 33.62
Wal-Mart 142.36
