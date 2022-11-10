Adv Auto Parts  183.53

Abbott Labs   104.23

ADM 94.28

Ameriprise   331.56

AutoZone, Inc.   2,467.66

Boeing   177.58

Bank of America   38.13

BP PLC ADR  32.95

ConAgra Foods   35.19

Caterpillar   232.45

Clorox   143.98

Chevron Texaco   181.30

Darling Int'l.   74.46

Deere & Co.  407.61

Dollar General  253.94

Walt Disney Co.   90.46

Ennis Business Forms  23.29

Eaton Corp.   162.13

Exelon   39.00

Fastenal   51.87

General Electric   85.38

Goodyear Tire  10.71

Harley Davidson  47.16

Hewlett Packard 14.87

IBM   141.23

International Paper   35.14

Illinois Tool Works   224.25

JP Morgan  55.20

Johnson & Johnson   174.47

Kohl's 29.37

Alliant Energy   55.52

McDonald's Corp.   275.88

Merck & Co.  101.89

Microsoft   242.98

Pepisco   181.70

Pfizer 47.38

Principal Financial  93.62

Proctor & Gamble   141.18

Prudential   107.72

Sherwin Williams   239.00

Target  164.38

Tyson Foods  66.46

Texas Instruments   174.69

Union Pacific   212.99

US Bancorp   44.87

US Cellular   23.01

Verizon  38.52

Williams. Co.   33.62

Wal-Mart   142.36

Tags

Trending Video