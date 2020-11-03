Adv Auto Parts 157.43
Abbott Labs 109.56
ADM 47.90
Alliant Energy 56.44
Ameriprise 167.45
AutoZone, Inc 1,164.65
Boeing 153.65
Bank of America 24.69
BP PLC ADR 16.18
ConAgra Foods 36.25
Caterpillar 167.69
Clorox 212.25
ChevronTexaco 71.74
Darling Int’l 45.42
Deere & Co. 239.96
Dollar General 214.10
Ennis Bus Forms 15.87
Eaton Corp 111.25
Exelon 42.47
Fastenal 46.22
General Electric 7.85
Goodyear Tire 9.10
Harley Davidson 33.33
Hewlett Packard 18.62
IBM 114.16
International Paper 46.52
Illinois Tool Works 208.20
Johnson & Johnson 138.50
JP Morgan 103.41
Kohl’s 21.78
McDonald’s Corp. 216.80
Merck & Co. 76.92
Microsoft 206.43
Pepsico 137.04
Pfizer 36.19
Principal Financial 41.80
Proctor & Gamble 141.22
Prudential 67.78
Sherwin Williams 710.09
Target 156.73
Tyson Foods 56.49
Texas Instruments 147.30
Union Pacific 185.38
US Bancorp 40.82
US Cellular 29.28
Verizon 57.75
Walt Disney Co. 124.02
Wal-Mart 142.78
Williams Co. 18.98
