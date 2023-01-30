Adv Auto Parts 149.88
Abbott Labs 109.81
ADM 82.25
Ameriprise 343.46
AutoZone, Inc. 2,428.58
Boeing 209.67
Bank of America 35.30
BP PLC ADR 36.17
ConAgra Foods 36.97
Caterpillar 261.50
Clorox 142.15
Chevron Texaco 174.20
Darling Int'l. 65.17
Deere & Co. 420.60
Dollar General 232.89
Walt Disney Co. 107.59
Ennis Business Forms 20.82
Eaton Corp. 160.87
Exelon 41.75
Fastenal 49.43
General Electric 80.83
Goodyear Tire 10.68
Harley Davidson 45.12
Hewlett Packard 16.01
IBM 135.30
International Paper 37.79
Illinois Tool Works 229.95
JP Morgan 55.02
Johnson & Johnson 162.00
Kohl's 31.42
Alliant Energy 53.65
McDonald's Corp. 270.89
Merck & Co. 106.09
Microsoft 242.71
Pepisco 169.48
Pfizer 43.55
Principal Financial 93.39
Proctor & Gamble 141.01
Prudential 103.25
Sherwin Williams 230.88
Target 168.68
Tyson Foods 64.10
Texas Instruments 173.13
Union Pacific 200.20
US Bancorp 48.80
US Cellular 24.09
Verizon 41.05
Williams. Co. 31.03
Wal-Mart 142.15
