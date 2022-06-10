Adv Auto Parts  179.43

Abbott Labs   109.60

ADM 84.67

Ameriprise   251.60

AutoZone, Inc.   2,066.29

Boeing   126.98

Bank of America   33.17

BP PLC ADR  32.46

ConAgra Foods   32.56

Caterpillar   222.90

Clorox   138.88

Chevron Texaco   177.60

Darling Int'l.   83.78

Deere & Co.  361.00

Dollar General  233.36

Walt Disney Co.   99.40

Ennis Business Forms  17.77

Eaton Corp.   137.03

Exelon   46.01

Fastenal   51.98

General Electric   71.23

Goodyear Tire  12.22

Harley Davidson   32.60

Hewlett Packard 14.23

IBM   136.19

International Paper   45.00

Illinois Tool Works   196.77

JP Morgan  55.79

Johnson & Johnson   172.55

Kohl's 45.75

Alliant Energy   59.32

McDonald's Corp.   237.38

Merck & Co.  87.18

Microsoft   252.99

Pepisco   162.52

Pfizer 49.97

Principal Financial 66.33

Proctor & Gamble   141.95

Prudential   98.39

Sherwin Williams   247.42

Target  149.67

Tyson Foods  84.14

Texas Instruments   157.78

Union Pacific   211.12

US Bancorp   48.72

US Cellular   29.04

Verizon  50.81

Williams. Co.   34.89

Wal-Mart   121.70

