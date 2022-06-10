Adv Auto Parts 179.43
Abbott Labs 109.60
ADM 84.67
Ameriprise 251.60
AutoZone, Inc. 2,066.29
Boeing 126.98
Bank of America 33.17
BP PLC ADR 32.46
ConAgra Foods 32.56
Caterpillar 222.90
Clorox 138.88
Chevron Texaco 177.60
Darling Int'l. 83.78
Deere & Co. 361.00
Dollar General 233.36
Walt Disney Co. 99.40
Ennis Business Forms 17.77
Eaton Corp. 137.03
Exelon 46.01
Fastenal 51.98
General Electric 71.23
Goodyear Tire 12.22
Harley Davidson 32.60
Hewlett Packard 14.23
IBM 136.19
International Paper 45.00
Illinois Tool Works 196.77
JP Morgan 55.79
Johnson & Johnson 172.55
Kohl's 45.75
Alliant Energy 59.32
McDonald's Corp. 237.38
Merck & Co. 87.18
Microsoft 252.99
Pepisco 162.52
Pfizer 49.97
Principal Financial 66.33
Proctor & Gamble 141.95
Prudential 98.39
Sherwin Williams 247.42
Target 149.67
Tyson Foods 84.14
Texas Instruments 157.78
Union Pacific 211.12
US Bancorp 48.72
US Cellular 29.04
Verizon 50.81
Williams. Co. 34.89
Wal-Mart 121.70
