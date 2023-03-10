Adv Auto Parts 128.04
Abbott Labs 96.96
ADM 76.66
Ameriprise 301.79
AutoZone, Inc. 2,421.39
Boeing 203.07
Bank of America 30.27
BP PLC ADR 39.01
ConAgra Foods 35.01
Caterpillar 227.01
Clorox 150.13
Chevron Texaco 159.67
Darling Int'l. 60.02
Deere & Co. 395.93
Dollar General 216.09
Walt Disney Co. 93.57
Ennis Business Forms 21.25
Eaton Corp. 170.30
Exelon 40.18
Fastenal 51.52
General Electric 91.00
Goodyear Tire 10.88
Harley Davidson 39.76
Hewlett Packard 14.33
IBM 125.45
International Paper 35.52
Illinois Tool Works 230.27
JP Morgan 52.13
Johnson & Johnson 151.61
Kohl's 24.83
Alliant Energy 50.19
McDonald's Corp. 262.03
Merck & Co. 107.69
Microsoft 248.59
Pepisco 172.03
Pfizer 39.39
Principal Financial 77.01
Proctor & Gamble 137.19
Prudential 88.52
Sherwin Williams 214.10
Target 158.18
Tyson Foods 56.98
Texas Instruments 171.64
Union Pacific 196.06
US Bancorp 40.62
US Cellular 21.92
Verizon 36.68
Williams. Co. 28.90
Wal-Mart 136.97
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.