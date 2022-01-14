Adv Auto Parts          239.60

Abbott Labs     128.16

ADM          71.55

Ameriprise         328.58

AutoZone, Inc           2,033.48

Boeing               225.96

Bank of America           47.91

BP PLC ADR          32.04

ConAgra Foods     35.11

Caterpillar      228.94

Clorox      186.60

ChevronTexaco  128.96

Darling Int’l     65.70

Deere & Co.      379.56

Dollar General     217.08

Walt Disney Co. 151.94

Ennis Bus Forms     19.45

Eaton Corp   170.92

Exelon      56.24

Fastenal    59.20

General Electric 103.16

Goodyear Tire     24.12

Harley Davidson          38.18

Hewlett Packard     17.56

IBM    134.21

International Paper     49.50

Illinois Tool Works    243.84

JP Morgan      62.19

Johnson & Johnson     167.84

Kohl’s        47.77

Alliant Energy  60.07

McDonald’s Corp.       257.71

Merck & Co.     81.38

Microsoft      310.20

Pepsico     175.64

Pfizer     54.95

Principal Financial     76.82

Proctor & Gamble      159.81

Prudential     117.40

Sherwin Williams     308.46

Target      221.40

Tyson Foods    93.76

Texas Instruments    187.01

Union Pacific      246.27

US Bancorp      63.25

US Cellular    31.58

Verizon     53.28

Williams Co.   29.29

Wal-Mart      145.06

Tags

Trending Video