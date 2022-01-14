Adv Auto Parts 239.60
Abbott Labs 128.16
ADM 71.55
Ameriprise 328.58
AutoZone, Inc 2,033.48
Boeing 225.96
Bank of America 47.91
BP PLC ADR 32.04
ConAgra Foods 35.11
Caterpillar 228.94
Clorox 186.60
ChevronTexaco 128.96
Darling Int’l 65.70
Deere & Co. 379.56
Dollar General 217.08
Walt Disney Co. 151.94
Ennis Bus Forms 19.45
Eaton Corp 170.92
Exelon 56.24
Fastenal 59.20
General Electric 103.16
Goodyear Tire 24.12
Harley Davidson 38.18
Hewlett Packard 17.56
IBM 134.21
International Paper 49.50
Illinois Tool Works 243.84
JP Morgan 62.19
Johnson & Johnson 167.84
Kohl’s 47.77
Alliant Energy 60.07
McDonald’s Corp. 257.71
Merck & Co. 81.38
Microsoft 310.20
Pepsico 175.64
Pfizer 54.95
Principal Financial 76.82
Proctor & Gamble 159.81
Prudential 117.40
Sherwin Williams 308.46
Target 221.40
Tyson Foods 93.76
Texas Instruments 187.01
Union Pacific 246.27
US Bancorp 63.25
US Cellular 31.58
Verizon 53.28
Williams Co. 29.29
Wal-Mart 145.06
