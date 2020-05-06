Adv Auto Parts 121.38
Abbott Labs 91.09
ADM 34.42
Alliant Energy 46.17
Ameriprise 107.28
AutoZone, Inc 1,037.68
Boeing 121.82
Bank of America 22.37
BP PLC ADR 23.58
ConAgra Foods 33.47
Caterpillar 107.67
Clorox 199.68
ChevronTexaco 90.03
Darling Int’l 19.89
Deere & Co. 132.12
Dollar General 173.99
Ennis Bus Forms 17.47
Eaton Corp 79.95
Exelon 34.47
Fastenal 37.85
General Electric 5.99
Goodyear Tire 6.16
Harley Davidson 19.62
Hewlett Packard 14.69
IBM 123.21
International Paper 32.15
Illinois Tool Works 158.96
Johnson & Johnson 148.09
JP Morgan 90.36
Kohl’s 16.68
McDonald’s Corp. 176.95
Merck & Co. 77.13
Microsoft 182.69
Pepsico 130.83
Pfizer 38.51
Principal Financial 34.00
Proctor & Gamble 113.10
Prudential 54.24
Sherwin Williams 525.42
Target 113.64
Tyson Foods 54.78
Texas Instruments 112.44
Union Pacific 154.31
US Bancorp 33.22
US Cellular 28.79
Verizon 55.65
Walt Disney Co. 100.93
Wal-Mart 123.36
Williams Co. 18.61
