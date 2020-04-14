Adv Auto Parts 115.47
Abbott Labs 89.20
ADM 37.25
Alliant Energy 53.62
Ameriprise 114.39
AutoZone, Inc 978.10
Boeing 141.19
Bank of America 23.68
BP PLC ADR 24.43
ConAgra Foods 33.33
Caterpillar 116.50
Clorox 194.47
ChevronTexaco 84.56
Darling Int’l 21.50
Deere & Co. 138.14
Dollar General 177.97
Ennis Bus Forms 18.25
Eaton Corp 79.79
Exelon 39.07
Fastenal 34.54
General Electric 6.93
Goodyear Tire 7.60
Harley Davidson 19.34
Hewlett Packard 15.92
IBM 123.83
International Paper 33.61
Illinois Tool Works 155.94
Johnson & Johnson 145.97
JP Morgan 95.50
Kohl’s 19.01
McDonald’s Corp. 184.00
Merck & Co. 82.82
Microsoft 173.70
Pepsico 138.40
Pfizer 36.44
Principal Financial 31.58
Proctor & Gamble 120.96
Prudential 58.61
Sherwin Williams 504.86
Target 108.38
Tyson Foods 61.40
Texas Instruments 110.95
Union Pacific 148.93
US Bancorp 35.76
US Cellular 30.92
Verizon 58.14
Walt Disney Co. 106.03
Wal-Mart 129.00
Williams Co. 17.30
