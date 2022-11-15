Adv Auto Parts 183.94
Abbott Labs 103.14
ADM 94.53
Ameriprise 323.42
AutoZone, Inc. 2,425.60
Boeing 175.35
Bank of America 37.70
BP PLC ADR 33.91
ConAgra Foods 34.38
Caterpillar 234.59
Clorox 144.93
Chevron Texaco 188.05
Darling Int’l. 75.40
Deere & Co. 406.97
Dollar General 257.26
Walt Disney Co. 95.51
Ennis Business Forms 22.44
Eaton Corp. 162.39
Exelon 38.24
Fastenal 51.63
General Electric 87.14
Goodyear Tire 11.04
Harley Davidson 47.40
Hewlett Packard 15.51
IBM 144.34
International Paper 36.51
Illinois Tool Works 227.86
JP Morgan 54.97
Johnson & Johnson 172.39
Kohl’s 32.07
Alliant Energy 53.63
McDonald’s Corp. 267.84
Merck & Co. 99.60
Microsoft 241.97
Pepisco 177.19
Pfizer 48.57
Principal Financial 93.33
Proctor & Gamble 140.49
Prudential 107.91
Sherwin Williams 240.59
Target 178.98
Tyson Foods 64.34
Texas Instruments 177.57
Union Pacific 210.66
US Bancorp 43.77
US Cellular 22.23
Verizon 37.70
Williams. Co. 33.90
Wal-Mart 147.44
