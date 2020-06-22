Adv Auto Parts 151.60
Abbott Labs 90.34
ADM 40.00
Alliant Energy 48.49
Ameriprise 148.32
AutoZone, Inc 1,139.68
Boeing 188.52
Bank of America 24.62
BP PLC ADR 23.87
ConAgra Foods 34.40
Caterpillar 125.79
Clorox 216.90
ChevronTexaco 91.59
Darling Int’l 24.12
Deere & Co. 154.56
Dollar General 192.14
Ennis Bus Forms 17.47
Eaton Corp 87.08
Exelon 37.57
Fastenal 41.98
General Electric 7.04
Goodyear Tire 8.55
Harley Davidson 24.55
Hewlett Packard 16.93
IBM 121.07
International Paper 34.43
Illinois Tool Works 171.69
Johnson & Johnson 143.39
JP Morgan 96.75
Kohl’s 21.94
McDonald’s Corp. 187.46
Merck & Co. 76.75
Microsoft 200.57
Pepsico 131.05
Pfizer 33.11
Principal Financial 41.25
Proctor & Gamble 117.75
Prudential 62.54
Sherwin Williams 582.47
Target 122.43
Tyson Foods 61.42
Texas Instruments 125.23
Union Pacific 168.20
US Bancorp 38.22
US Cellular 31.04
Verizon 55.66
Walt Disney Co. 115.92
Wal-Mart 121.68
Williams Co. 19.54
