Adv Auto Parts 125.75
Abbott Labs 110.90
ADM 75.40
Ameriprise 293.69
AutoZone, Inc. 2,709.54
Boeing 197.26
Bank of America 27.69
BP PLC ADR 37.03
ConAgra Foods 37.74
Caterpillar 214.79
Clorox 167.19
Chevron Texaco 159.58
Darling Int'l. 57.61
Deere & Co. 380.25
Dollar General 220.01
Walt Disney Co. 102.97
Ennis Business Forms 19.25
Eaton Corp. 169.88
Exelon 42.77
Fastenal 54.34
General Electric 100.93
Goodyear Tire 11.41
Harley Davidson 35.65
Hewlett Packard 14.19
IBM 123.40
International Paper 32.38
Illinois Tool Works 228.63
JP Morgan 54.70
Johnson & Johnson 162.31
Kohl's 20.45
Alliant Energy 54.76
McDonald's Corp. 296.69
Merck & Co. 118.41
Microsoft 308.65
Pepisco 193.35
Pfizer 38.67
Principal Financial 71.40
Proctor & Gamble 155.30
Prudential 82.57
Sherwin Williams 230.93
Target 156.50
Tyson Foods 50.73
Texas Instruments 164.22
Union Pacific 199.94
US Bancorp 29.74
US Cellular 16.25
Verizon 37.83
Williams. Co. 29.56
Wal-Mart 152.72
