Adv Auto Parts  125.75

Abbott Labs   110.90

ADM  75.40

Ameriprise   293.69

AutoZone, Inc.   2,709.54

Boeing   197.26

Bank of America   27.69

BP PLC ADR  37.03

ConAgra Foods   37.74

Caterpillar 214.79

Clorox   167.19

Chevron Texaco   159.58

Darling Int'l.   57.61

Deere & Co.  380.25

Dollar General  220.01

Walt Disney Co.   102.97

Ennis Business Forms  19.25

Eaton Corp.   169.88

Exelon   42.77

Fastenal   54.34

General Electric   100.93

Goodyear Tire  11.41

Harley Davidson   35.65

Hewlett Packard 14.19

IBM   123.40

International Paper   32.38

Illinois Tool Works   228.63

JP Morgan  54.70

Johnson & Johnson   162.31

Kohl's 20.45

Alliant Energy   54.76

McDonald's Corp.   296.69

Merck & Co. 118.41

Microsoft   308.65

Pepisco   193.35

Pfizer 38.67

Principal Financial 71.40

Proctor & Gamble   155.30

Prudential   82.57

Sherwin Williams   230.93

Target  156.50

Tyson Foods 50.73

Texas Instruments   164.22

Union Pacific   199.94

US Bancorp   29.74

US Cellular   16.25

Verizon  37.83

Williams. Co.   29.56

Wal-Mart   152.72

