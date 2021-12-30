Adv Auto Parts 237.52
Abbott Labs 141.00
ADM 66.90
Alliant Energy 61.45
Ameriprise 301.97
AutoZone, Inc 2,084.52
Boeing 202.71
Bank of America 44.53
BP PLC ADR 26.69
ConAgra Foods 33.88
Caterpillar 206.08
Clorox 172.32
Chevron-Texaco 117.43
Darling Int’l 67.87
Deere & Co. 342.03
Dollar General 235.83
Ennis Bus Forms 19.63
Eaton Corp 171.42
Exelon 57.35
Fastenal 63.81
General Electric 94.70
Goodyear Tire 21.18
Harley Davidson 37.65
Hewlett Packard 37.75
IBM 133.91
International Paper 46.68
Illinois Tool Works 245.41
Johnson & Johnson 172.31
JP Morgan 158.48
Kohl’s 50.27
McDonald’s Corp. 267.21
Merck & Co. 77.14
Microsoft 339.32
Pepsico 172.67
Pfizer 58.40
Principal Financial 72.11
Proctor & Gamble 162.77
Prudential 108.63
Sherwin Williams 350.36
Target 231.91
Tyson Foods 86.32
Texas Instruments 189.41
Union Pacific 249.54
US Bancorp 56.15
US Cellular 31.67
Verizon 52.25
Walt Disney Co. 155.93
Wal-Mart 143.17
Williams Co. 25.92
