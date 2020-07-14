Adv Auto Parts 138.58
Abbott Labs 94.82
ADM 40.44
Alliant Energy 49.49
Ameriprise 149.80
AutoZone, Inc 1,133.37
Boeing 179.96
Bank of America 24.14
BP PLC ADR 23.28
ConAgra Foods 36.77
Caterpillar 136.88
Clorox 230.52
ChevronTexaco 88.35
Darling Int’l 24.62
Deere & Co. 169.56
Dollar General 189.73
Ennis Bus Forms 16.51
Eaton Corp 90.67
Exelon 37.87
Fastenal 43.40
General Electric 6.88
Goodyear Tire 9.31
Harley Davidson 27.36
Hewlett Packard 17.79
IBM 120.60
International Paper 35.46
Illinois Tool Works 179.43
Johnson & Johnson 147.92
JP Morgan 98.21
Kohl’s 20.38
McDonald’s Corp. 190.72
Merck & Co. 78.25
Microsoft 208.35
Pepsico 135.52
Pfizer 35.23
Principal Financial 42.53
Proctor & Gamble 125.09
Prudential 61.91
Sherwin Williams 586.70
Target 120.08
Tyson Foods 58.81
Texas Instruments 131.89
Union Pacific 171.89
US Bancorp 36.29
US Cellular 31.81
Verizon 55.44
Walt Disney Co. 118.66
Wal-Mart 132.01
Williams Co. 19.10
