Adv Auto Parts 200.71
Abbott Labs 110.92
ADM 61.26
Alliant Energy 56.75
Ameriprise 243.11
AutoZone, Inc 1,443.03
Boeing 243.57
Bank of America 40.20
BP PLC ADR 27.23
ConAgra Foods 35.30
Caterpillar 213.79
Clorox 172.72
Chevron-Texaco 106.27
Darling Int’l 64.53
Deere & Co. 347.75
Dollar General 214.08
Ennis Bus Forms 21.34
Eaton Corp 144.41
Exelon 44.15
Fastenal 51.59
General Electric 12.95
Goodyear Tire 17.31
Harley Davidson 45.61
Hewlett Packard 29.22
IBM 144.61
International Paper 60.80
Illinois Tool Works 222.02
Johnson & Johnson 162.63
JP Morgan 151.12
Kohl’s 55.91
McDonald’s Corp. 233.24
Merck & Co. 75.63
Microsoft 265.27
Pepsico 144.85
Pfizer 39.04
Principal Financial 62.25
Proctor & Gamble 132.92
Prudential 101.03
Sherwin Williams 271.37
Target 237.30
Tyson Foods 73.83
Texas Instruments 186.10
Union Pacific 219.11
US Bancorp 56.14
US Cellular 37.24
Verizon 56.07
Walt Disney Co. 175.33
Wal-Mart 135.96
Williams Co. 26.73
