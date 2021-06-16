Adv Auto Parts 196.85
Abbott Labs 110.13
ADM 64.05
Alliant Energy 57.57
Ameriprise 253.65
AutoZone, Inc 1,391.63
Boeing 242.30
Bank of America 41.65
BP PLC ADR 27.93
ConAgra Foods 37.06
Caterpillar 217.38
Clorox 174.22
Chevron-Texaco 109.71
Darling Int’l 67.57
Deere & Co. 336.58
Dollar General 211.08
Ennis Bus Forms 21.64
Eaton Corp 146.47
Exelon 46.20
Fastenal 51.01
General Electric 13.46
Goodyear Tire 18.36
Harley Davidson 46.43
Hewlett Packard 29.05
IBM 147.84
International Paper 62.26
Illinois Tool Works 228.05
Johnson & Johnson 164.51
JP Morgan 156.38
Kohl’s 53.34
McDonald’s Corp. 235.60
Merck & Co. 76.67
Microsoft 257.38
Pepsico 147.10
Pfizer 39.33
Principal Financial 64.49
Proctor & Gamble 132.87
Prudential 105.19
Sherwin Williams 268.66
Target 231.38
Tyson Foods 74.69
Texas Instruments 187.73
Union Pacific 222.06
US Bancorp 58.46
US Cellular 38.66
Verizon 56.68
Walt Disney Co. 174.85
Wal-Mart 137.04
Williams Co. 27.48
