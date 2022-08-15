Adv Auto Parts 205.33
Abbott Labs 111.90
ADM 86.13
Ameriprise 286.34
AutoZone, Inc. 2,285.96
Boeing 170.47
Bank of America 36.25
BP PLC ADR 30.96
ConAgra Foods 34.90
Caterpillar 195.95
Clorox 148.83
Chevron Texaco 156.81
Darling Int'l. 76.48
Deere & Co. 366.05
Dollar General 252.94
Walt Disney Co. 124.26
Ennis Business Forms 22.25
Eaton Corp. 152.42
Exelon 46.70
Fastenal 56.11
General Electric 79.81
Goodyear Tire 15.52
Harley Davidson 40.70
Hewlett Packard 14.86
IBM 134.93
International Paper 44.49
Illinois Tool Works 213.99
JP Morgan 57.77
Johnson & Johnson 166.09
Kohl's 33.06
Alliant Energy 63.85
McDonald's Corp. 265.44
Merck & Co. 90.60
Microsoft 293.47
Pepisco 178.28
Pfizer 49.75
Principal Financial 79.13
Proctor & Gamble 148.56
Prudential 104.82
Sherwin Williams 257.34
Target 173.39
Tyson Foods 82.05
Texas Instruments 185.40
Union Pacific 238.17
US Bancorp 49.08
US Cellular 30.23
Verizon 45.56
Williams. Co. 33.63
Wal-Mart 132.60
