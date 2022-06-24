Adv Auto Parts  183.10

Abbott Labs   109.45

ADM  74.52

Ameriprise   249.29

AutoZone, Inc.   2,158.91

Boeing   141.53

Bank of America   32.31

BP PLC ADR  28.23

ConAgra Foods   34.10

Caterpillar   185.49

Clorox   140.75

Chevron Texaco   144.77

Darling Int'l.  61.65

Deere & Co.  310.87

Dollar General  247.90

Walt Disney Co.   97.78

Ennis Business Forms  18.99

Eaton Corp.   131.83

Exelon   43.29

Fastenal   51.90

General Electric  67.08

Goodyear Tire  11.68

Harley Davidson   32.80

Hewlett Packard 14.06

IBM   142.06

International Paper   42.84

Illinois Tool Works   187.92

JP Morgan  56.12

Johnson & Johnson   182.29

Kohl's 39.25

Alliant Energy   57.32

McDonald's Corp.   247.90

Merck & Co.  93.13

Microsoft   267.70

Pepisco   166.13

Pfizer 51.59

Principal Financial 68.55

Proctor & Gamble   144.35

Prudential   97.41

Sherwin Williams   231.25

Target  150.42

Tyson Foods  85.80

Texas Instruments   155.95

Union Pacific   215.78

US Bancorp   47.52

US Cellular   29.78

Verizon  50.96

Williams. Co.   30.05

Wal-Mart   123.72

