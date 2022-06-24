Adv Auto Parts 183.10
Abbott Labs 109.45
ADM 74.52
Ameriprise 249.29
AutoZone, Inc. 2,158.91
Boeing 141.53
Bank of America 32.31
BP PLC ADR 28.23
ConAgra Foods 34.10
Caterpillar 185.49
Clorox 140.75
Chevron Texaco 144.77
Darling Int'l. 61.65
Deere & Co. 310.87
Dollar General 247.90
Walt Disney Co. 97.78
Ennis Business Forms 18.99
Eaton Corp. 131.83
Exelon 43.29
Fastenal 51.90
General Electric 67.08
Goodyear Tire 11.68
Harley Davidson 32.80
Hewlett Packard 14.06
IBM 142.06
International Paper 42.84
Illinois Tool Works 187.92
JP Morgan 56.12
Johnson & Johnson 182.29
Kohl's 39.25
Alliant Energy 57.32
McDonald's Corp. 247.90
Merck & Co. 93.13
Microsoft 267.70
Pepisco 166.13
Pfizer 51.59
Principal Financial 68.55
Proctor & Gamble 144.35
Prudential 97.41
Sherwin Williams 231.25
Target 150.42
Tyson Foods 85.80
Texas Instruments 155.95
Union Pacific 215.78
US Bancorp 47.52
US Cellular 29.78
Verizon 50.96
Williams. Co. 30.05
Wal-Mart 123.72
