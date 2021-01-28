Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 153.34
Abbott Labs 120.39
ADM 51.01
Alliant Energy 48.96
Ameriprise 206.66
AutoZone, Inc 1,146.64
Boeing 197.23
Bank of America 30.32
BP PLC ADR 22.86
ConAgra Foods 34.70
Caterpillar 184.34
Clorox 209.57
ChevronTexaco 89.02
Darling Int’l 64.15
Deere & Co. 292.96
Dollar General 199.05
Ennis Bus Forms 18.41
Eaton Corp 118.29
Exelon 42.04
Fastenal 46.65
General Electric 11.09
Goodyear Tire 10.69
Harley Davidson 41.07
Hewlett Packard 24.87
IBM 120.08
International Paper 50.15
Illinois Tool Works 197.29
Johnson & Johnson 169.16
JP Morgan 130.11
Kohl’s 45.69
McDonald’s Corp. 206.82
Merck & Co. 77.92
Microsoft 238.93
Pepsico 139.19
Pfizer 35.86
Principal Financial 52.55
Proctor & Gamble 130.36
Prudential 81.19
Sherwin Williams 712.05
Target 183.58
Tyson Foods 64.96
Texas Instruments 169.23
Union Pacific 201.29
US Bancorp 43.77
US Cellular 31.86
Verizon 55.37
Walt Disney Co. 171.88
Wal-Mart 143.75
Williams Co. 21.46
