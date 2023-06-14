Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 70.20
Abbott Labs 103.25
ADM 73.15
Ameriprise 319.03
AutoZone, Inc. 2,399.42
Boeing 216.90
Bank of America 29.12
BP PLC ADR 35.05
ConAgra Foods 34.95
Caterpillar 243.32
Clorox 153.94
Chevron Texaco 157.12
Darling Int’l. 64.59
Deere & Co. 399.05
Dollar General 162.12
Walt Disney Co. 92.45
Ennis Business Forms 20.51
Eaton Corp. 193.07
Exelon 40.12
Fastenal 55.44
General Electric 104.70
Goodyear Tire 13.19
Harley Davidson 34.30
Hewlett Packard 16.81
IBM 137.20
International Paper 31.80
Illinois Tool Works 244.49
JP Morgan 54.51
Johnson & Johnson 161.56
Kohl’s 23.09
Alliant Energy 53.13
McDonald’s Corp. 288.44
Merck & Co. 108.66
Microsoft 337.34
Pepisco 183.17
Pfizer 39.36
Principal Financial 72.35
Proctor & Gamble 146.42
Prudential 85.54
Sherwin Williams 245.85
Target 133.23
Tyson Foods 49.76
Texas Instruments 177.12
Union Pacific 202.74
US Bancorp 32.10
US Cellular 16.11
Verizon 35.73
Williams. Co. 30.20
Wal-Mart 156.87
