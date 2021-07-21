Adv Auto Parts 209.09
Abbott Labs 118.69
ADM 58.04
Alliant Energy 57.65
Ameriprise 251.57
AutoZone, Inc 1,587.17
Boeing 222.41
Bank of America 38.52
BP PLC ADR 23.95
ConAgra Foods 34.58
Caterpillar 210.45
Clorox 179.08
Chevron-Texaco 100.12
Darling Int’l 69.33
Deere & Co. 352.20
Dollar General 224.14
Ennis Bus Forms 19.87
Eaton Corp 155.30
Exelon 45.88
Fastenal 54.15
General Electric 13.04
Goodyear Tire 15.91
Harley Davidson 40.73
Hewlett Packard 28.51
IBM 141.04
International Paper 58.48
Illinois Tool Works 228.86
Johnson & Johnson 169.10
JP Morgan 153.02
Kohl’s 51.76
McDonald’s Corp. 235.71
Merck & Co. 76.25
Microsoft 280.55
Pepsico 155.12
Pfizer 41.04
Principal Financial 63.08
Proctor & Gamble 139.34
Prudential 101.32
Sherwin Williams 281.60
Target 255.55
Tyson Foods 71.51
Texas Instruments 193.27
Union Pacific 217.04
US Bancorp 57.14
US Cellular 37.20
Verizon 55.99
Walt Disney Co. 176.44
Wal-Mart 141.12
Williams Co. 25.31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.