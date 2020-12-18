Adv Auto Parts 159.98
Abbott Labs 109.00
ADM 49.67
Alliant Energy 51.05
Ameriprise 186.93
AutoZone, Inc 1,180.34
Boeing 220.17
Bank of America 28.63
BP PLC ADR 21.74
ConAgra Foods 36.13
Caterpillar 180.76
Clorox 203.01
ChevronTexaco 87.29
Darling Int’l 56.33
Deere & Co. 270.52
Dollar General 210.55
Ennis Bus Forms 17.49
Eaton Corp 116.04
Exelon 42.57
Fastenal 49.34
General Electric 10.78
Goodyear Tire 10.44
Harley Davidson 35.66
Hewlett Packard 24.46
IBM 125.85
International Paper 50.01
Illinois Tool Works 203.88
Johnson & Johnson 154.43
JP Morgan 118.62
Kohl’s 39.40
McDonald’s Corp. 215.08
Merck & Co. 79.77
Microsoft 218.59
Pepsico 146.93
Pfizer 37.69
Principal Financial 47.95
Proctor & Gamble 139.24
Prudential 76.51
Sherwin Williams 728.23
Target 170.00
Tyson Foods 64.95
Texas Instruments 164.07
Union Pacific 203.60
US Bancorp 44.86
US Cellular 30.55
Verizon 60.46
Walt Disney Co. 173.48
Wal-Mart 145.95
Williams Co. 21.18
