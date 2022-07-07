Adv Auto Parts 183.99
Abbott Labs 109.49
ADM 74.40
Ameriprise 238.27
AutoZone, Inc. 2,168.60
Boeing 139.97
Bank of America 31.86
BP PLC ADR 27.78
ConAgra Foods 35.20
Caterpillar 180.28
Clorox 145.44
Chevron Texaco 143.52
Darling Int'l. 59.56
Deere & Co. 303.97
Dollar General 254.86
Walt Disney Co. 97.43
Ennis Business Forms 19.79
Eaton Corp. 129.59
Exelon 44.39
Fastenal 50.79
General Electric 63.00
Goodyear Tire 10.98
Harley Davidson 32.69
Hewlett Packard 13.04
IBM 140.83
International Paper 43.06
Illinois Tool Works 185.64
JP Morgan 55.64
Johnson & Johnson 178.50
Kohl's 26.26
Alliant Energy 57.81
McDonald's Corp. 252.94
Merck & Co. 93.01
Microsoft 268.40
Pepisco 170.36
Pfizer 53.42
Principal Financial 67.06
Proctor & Gamble 146.00
Prudential 96.60
Sherwin Williams 239.49
Target 149.96
Tyson Foods 86.07
Texas Instruments 154.69
Union Pacific 212.63
US Bancorp 46.76
US Cellular 28.64
Verizon 50.71
Williams. Co. 31.18
Wal-Mart 125.32
