Adv Auto Parts 213.39
Abbott Labs 121.09
ADM 59.60
Alliant Energy 58.90
Ameriprise 259.21
AutoZone, Inc 1,625.91
Boeing 231.63
Bank of America 38.68
BP PLC ADR 24.63
ConAgra Foods 33.64
Caterpillar 212.56
Clorox 182.84
Chevron-Texaco 102.57
Darling Int’l 69.51
Deere & Co. 359.80
Dollar General 233.00
Ennis Bus Forms 19.98
Eaton Corp 157.71
Exelon 47.32
Fastenal 54.85
General Electric 13.29
Goodyear Tire 15.84
Harley Davidson 39.82
Hewlett Packard 28.78
IBM 141.93
International Paper 58.04
Illinois Tool Works 228.40
Johnson & Johnson 172.18
JP Morgan 153.00
Kohl’s 49.85
McDonald’s Corp. 244.02
Merck & Co. 76.93
Microsoft 286.50
Pepsico 156.81
Pfizer 42.79
Principal Financial 62.89
Proctor & Gamble 139.48
Prudential 101.43
Sherwin Williams 289.39
Target 261.66
Tyson Foods 71.92
Texas Instruments 189.83
Union Pacific 217.32
US Bancorp 56.44
US Cellular 36.78
Verizon 55.98
Walt Disney Co. 178.35
Wal-Mart 142.24
Williams Co. 25.45
