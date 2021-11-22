Adv Auto Parts 231.83
Abbott Labs 125.26
ADM 66.42
Alliant Energy 57.87
Ameriprise 301.31
AutoZone, Inc 1,864.88
Boeing 209.90
Bank of America 46.28
BP PLC ADR 26.66
ConAgra Foods 31.37
Caterpillar 202.38
Clorox 167.61
Chevron-Texaco 113.91
Darling Int’l 72.77
Deere & Co. 349.16
Dollar General 225.96
Ennis Bus Forms 19.82
Eaton Corp 172.32
Exelon 53.96
Fastenal 61.04
General Electric 101.04
Goodyear Tire 22.43
Harley Davidson 39.23
Hewlett Packard 31.93
IBM 116.47
International Paper 48.44
Illinois Tool Works 242.11
Johnson & Johnson 159.70
JP Morgan 164.35
Kohl’s 57.56
McDonald’s Corp. 253.48
Merck & Co. 81.64
Microsoft 339.83
Pepsico 164.15
Pfizer 51.20
Principal Financial 72.32
Proctor & Gamble 147.80
Prudential 107.48
Sherwin Williams 329.81
Target 244.57
Tyson Foods 83.13
Texas Instruments 192.50
Union Pacific 243.91
US Bancorp 58.98
US Cellular 30.92
Verizon 51.54
Walt Disney Co. 154.16
Wal-Mart 144.78
Williams Co. 27.60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.