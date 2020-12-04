Adv Auto Parts 152.56
Abbott Labs 107.84
ADM 50.47
Alliant Energy 52.85
Ameriprise 196.18
AutoZone, Inc 1,160.84
Boeing 232.46
Bank of America 29.25
BP PLC ADR 22.23
ConAgra Foods 35.47
Caterpillar 182.15
Clorox 199.98
ChevronTexaco 93.18
Darling Int’l 49.84
Deere & Co. 253.15
Dollar General 213.23
Ennis Bus Forms 17.08
Eaton Corp 118.75
Exelon 40.93
Fastenal 48.05
General Electric 10.91
Goodyear Tire 11.09
Harley Davidson 39.65
Hewlett Packard 23.78
IBM 127.20
International Paper 48.86
Illinois Tool Works 205.13
Johnson & Johnson 150.27
JP Morgan 122.34
Kohl’s 40.90
McDonald’s Corp. 210.74
Merck & Co. 81.94
Microsoft 214.36
Pepsico 145.85
Pfizer 40.35
Principal Financial 52.28
Proctor & Gamble 137.47
Prudential 81.29
Sherwin Williams 705.91
Target 175.03
Tyson Foods 70.10
Texas Instruments 166.52
Union Pacific 206.05
US Bancorp 45.37
US Cellular 31.04
Verizon 61.75
Walt Disney Co. 153.88
Wal-Mart 148.91
Williams Co. 22.49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.