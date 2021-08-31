Adv Auto Parts 202.85
Abbott Labs 126.37
ADM 60.00
Alliant Energy 60.79
Ameriprise 272.91
AutoZone, Inc 1,549.15
Boeing 219.50
Bank of America 41.75
BP PLC ADR 24.46
ConAgra Foods 33.12
Caterpillar 210.87
Clorox 168.05
Chevron-Texaco 96.77
Darling Int’l 74.50
Deere & Co. 378.03
Dollar General 222.91
Ennis Bus Forms 19.41
Eaton Corp 168.36
Exelon 49.02
Fastenal 55.85
General Electric 105.41
Goodyear Tire 15.84
Harley Davidson 39.53
Hewlett Packard 29.74
IBM 140.34
International Paper 60.09
Illinois Tool Works 232.86
Johnson & Johnson 173.13
JP Morgan 159.95
Kohl’s 57.40
McDonald’s Corp. 237.46
Merck & Co. 76.29
Microsoft 301.88
Pepsico 156.39
Pfizer 46.07
Principal Financial 66.81
Proctor & Gamble 142.39
Prudential 105.88
Sherwin Williams 303.67
Target 246.98
Tyson Foods 78.52
Texas Instruments 190.91
Union Pacific 216.84
US Bancorp 57.39
US Cellular 31.95
Verizon 55.00
Walt Disney Co. 181.30
Wal-Mart 148.10
Williams Co. 24.69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.