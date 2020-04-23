Adv Auto Parts 112.84
Abbott Labs 95.48
ADM 35.42
Alliant Energy 51.03
Ameriprise 104.87
AutoZone, Inc 1,001.72
Boeing 134.88
Bank of America 21.78
BP PLC ADR 23.33
ConAgra Foods 34.29
Caterpillar 110.69
Clorox 191.89
ChevronTexaco 84.44
Darling Int’l 18.59
Deere & Co. 136.09
Dollar General 179.10
Ennis Bus Forms 16.69
Eaton Corp 77.66
Exelon 37.20
Fastenal 34.84
General Electric 6.42
Goodyear Tire 6.47
Harley Davidson 18.27
Hewlett Packard 14.79
IBM 119.33
International Paper 29.93
Illinois Tool Works 155.79
Johnson & Johnson 153.00
JP Morgan 89.33
Kohl’s 15.38
McDonald’s Corp. 186.52
Merck & Co. 79.96
Microsoft 173.52
Pepsico 132.62
Pfizer 36.24
Principal Financial 29.05
Proctor & Gamble 119.41
Prudential 53.63
Sherwin Williams 499.26
Target 106.83
Tyson Foods 59.96
Texas Instruments 111.98
Union Pacific 147.04
US Bancorp 33.25
US Cellular 30.38
Verizon 57.96
Walt Disney Co. 101.00
Wal-Mart 131.54
Williams Co. 17.67
