Adv Auto Parts 157.14
Abbott Labs 101.39
ADM 44.45
Alliant Energy 54.65
Ameriprise 157.72
AutoZone, Inc 1,209.93
Boeing 178.27
Bank of America 25.69
BP PLC ADR 21.91
ConAgra Foods 38.26
Caterpillar 141.68
Clorox 223.13
ChevronTexaco 87.20
Darling Int’l 32.56
Deere & Co. 205.40
Dollar General 198.32
Ennis Bus Forms 18.54
Eaton Corp 102.88
Exelon 37.69
Fastenal 47.88
General Electric 6.63
Goodyear Tire 9.85
Harley Davidson 28.85
Hewlett Packard 18.65
IBM 125.68
International Paper 37.27
Illinois Tool Works 197.27
Johnson & Johnson 152.15
JP Morgan 100.06
Kohl’s 20.39
McDonald’s Corp. 212.62
Merck & Co. 85.42
Microsoft 213.69
Pepsico 137.64
Pfizer 38.84
Principal Financial 44.62
Proctor & Gamble 138.51
Prudential 69.09
Sherwin Williams 671.41
Target 153.24
Tyson Foods 63.55
Texas Instruments 141.02
Union Pacific 192.56
US Bancorp 36.75
US Cellular 36.32
Verizon 59.57
Walt Disney Co. 130.69
Wal-Mart 131.33
Williams Co. 21.68
