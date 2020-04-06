Adv Auto Parts 95.80
Abbott Labs 82.65
ADM 35.76
Alliant Energy 47.83
Ameriprise 102.56
AutoZone, Inc 876.02
Boeing 148.26
Bank of America 21.34
BP PLC ADR 25.05
ConAgra Foods 31.28
Caterpillar 120.13
Clorox 181.66
ChevronTexaco 80.37
Darling Int’l 18.86
Deere & Co. 143.38
Dollar General 169.40
Ennis Bus Forms 17.81
Eaton Corp 77.35
Exelon 36.32
Fastenal 32.18
General Electric 7.22
Goodyear Tire 5.72
Harley Davidson 16.75
Hewlett Packard 14.98
IBM 114.82
International Paper 31.53
Illinois Tool Works 150.90
Johnson & Johnson 139.76
JP Morgan 88.77
Kohl’s 14.14
McDonald’s Corp. 177.02
Merck & Co. 80.34
Microsoft 165.2
Pepsico 131.16
Pfizer 34.53
Principal Financial 28.26
Proctor & Gamble 117.69
Prudential 49.13
Sherwin Williams 458.37
Target 97.41
Tyson Foods 56.36
Texas Instruments 108.96
Union Pacific 147.85
US Bancorp 34.32
US Cellular 28.95
Verizon 56.49
Walt Disney Co. 99.06
Wal-Mart 125.92
Williams Co. 13.49
