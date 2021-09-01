Adv Auto Parts 201.61
Abbott Labs 127.46
ADM 59.69
Alliant Energy 61.64
Ameriprise 272.57
AutoZone, Inc 1,542.91
Boeing 218.02
Bank of America 41.22
BP PLC ADR 24.31
ConAgra Foods 33.48
Caterpillar 207.90
Clorox 170.87
Chevron-Texaco 95.76
Darling Int’l 74.49
Deere & Co. 377.14
Dollar General 222.74
Ennis Bus Forms 19.52
Eaton Corp 166.77
Exelon 49.60
Fastenal 55.46
General Electric 103.63
Goodyear Tire 16.16
Harley Davidson 39.85
Hewlett Packard 29.24
IBM 139.37
International Paper 59.84
Illinois Tool Works 231.28
Johnson & Johnson 173.74
JP Morgan 159.72
Kohl’s 57.35
McDonald’s Corp. 238.15
Merck & Co. 76.18
Microsoft 301.83
Pepsico 157.91
Pfizer 46.04
Principal Financial 65.91
Proctor & Gamble 143.84
Prudential 104.75
Sherwin Williams 305.91
Target 246.37
Tyson Foods 78.35
Texas Instruments 188.35
Union Pacific 216.93
US Bancorp 56.17
US Cellular 32.18
Verizon 54.94
Walt Disney Co. 183.48
Wal-Mart 147.78
Williams Co. 24.65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.