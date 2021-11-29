Adv Auto Parts 227.21
Abbott Labs 128.02
ADM 64.77
Alliant Energy 57.28
Ameriprise 293.80
AutoZone, Inc 1,838.80
Boeing 198.41
Bank of America 45.55
BP PLC ADR 26.18
ConAgra Foods 31.52
Caterpillar 195.97
Clorox 169.14
Chevron-Texaco 114.85
Darling Int’l 70.83
Deere & Co. 347.92
Dollar General 225.08
Ennis Bus Forms 19.21
Eaton Corp 167.42
Exelon 54.17
Fastenal 60.94
General Electric 98.33
Goodyear Tire 20.79
Harley Davidson 37.68
Hewlett Packard 35.92
IBM 118.50
International Paper 47.20
Illinois Tool Works 238.04
Johnson & Johnson 159.70
JP Morgan 161.07
Kohl’s 53.28
McDonald’s Corp. 250.22
Merck & Co. 74.87
Microsoft 336.63
Pepsico 164.14
Pfizer 52.40
Principal Financial 70.92
Proctor & Gamble 149.05
Prudential 104.99
Sherwin Williams 334.42
Target 249.17
Tyson Foods 81.85
Texas Instruments 194.38
Union Pacific 239.45
US Bancorp 57.34
US Cellular 30.39
Verizon 51.65
Walt Disney Co. 147.81
Wal-Mart 142.58
Williams Co. 28.01
