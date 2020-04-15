Adv Auto Parts 111.99
Abbott Labs 90.94
ADM 35.49
Alliant Energy 51.50
Ameriprise 104.15
AutoZone, Inc 932.66
Boeing 145.98
Bank of America 22.19
BP PLC ADR 22.84
ConAgra Foods 32.87
Caterpillar 111.53
Clorox 195.64
ChevronTexaco 82.49
Darling Int’l 20.09
Deere & Co. 135.31
Dollar General 176.11
Ennis Bus Forms 17.34
Eaton Corp 75.74
Exelon 37.03
Fastenal 34.56
General Electric 6.50
Goodyear Tire 7.22
Harley Davidson 18.43
Hewlett Packard 15.00
IBM 118.69
International Paper 31.80
Illinois Tool Works 152.70
Johnson & Johnson 147.66
JP Morgan 90.79
Kohl’s 17.69
McDonald’s Corp. 177.84
Merck & Co. 82.07
Microsoft 171.88
Pepsico 135.03
Pfizer 35.97
Principal Financial 29.63
Proctor & Gamble 121.11
Prudential 54.52
Sherwin Williams 492.68
Target 106.24
Tyson Foods 60.15
Texas Instruments 107.98
Union Pacific 146.66
US Bancorp 33.33
US Cellular 28.58
Verizon 56.93
Walt Disney Co. 103.37
Wal-Mart 128.76
Williams Co. 16.81
