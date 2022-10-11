Adv Auto Parts 168.86
Abbott Labs 101.75
ADM 86.30
Ameriprise 266.29
AutoZone, Inc. 2,267.51
Boeing 131.57
Bank of America 29.77
BP PLC ADR 29.81
ConAgra Foods 33.89
Caterpillar 179.75
Clorox 128.24
Chevron Texaco 157.17
Darling Int’l. 73.29
Deere & Co. 363.33
Dollar General 239.63
Walt Disney Co. 93.10
Ennis Business Forms 20.29
Eaton Corp. 136.42
Exelon 37.47
Fastenal 46.38
General Electric 64.00
Goodyear Tire 11.12
Harley Davidson 35.26
Hewlett Packard 12.21
IBM 117.80
International Paper 31.58
Illinois Tool Works 186.03
JP Morgan 51.13
Johnson & Johnson 162.73
Kohl’s 27.02
Alliant Energy 50.28
McDonald’s Corp. 237.05
Merck & Co. 91.05
Microsoft 225.41
Pepisco 162.59
Pfizer 41.92
Principal Financial 75.71
Proctor & Gamble 124.23
Prudential 90.84
Sherwin Williams 204.51
Target 154.50
Tyson Foods 63.95
Texas Instruments 153.45
Union Pacific 192.64
US Bancorp 38.79
US Cellular 26.56
Verizon 35.94
Williams. Co. 29.75
Wal-Mart 132.67
