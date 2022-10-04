Adv Auto Parts 167.83
Abbott Labs 103.08
ADM 85.70
Ameriprise 277.69
AutoZone, Inc. 2,205.03
Boeing 133.51
Bank of America 32.38
BP PLC ADR 31.28
ConAgra Foods 33.91
Caterpillar 179.63
Clorox 131.62
Chevron Texaco 157.63
Darling Int'l. 73.06
Deere & Co. 360.29
Dollar General 245.11
Walt Disney Co. 101.44
Ennis Business Forms 20.97
Eaton Corp. 143.48
Exelon 40.01
Fastenal 48.39
General Electric 67.54
Goodyear Tire 11.59
Harley Davidson 37.99
Hewlett Packard 12.85
IBM 125.50
International Paper 33.25
Illinois Tool Works 193.23
JP Morgan 52.95
Johnson & Johnson 165.62
Kohl's 27.55
Alliant Energy 55.01
McDonald's Corp. 238.50
Merck & Co. 88.39
Microsoft 248.88
Pepisco 167.11
Pfizer 44.46
Principal Financial 79.00
Proctor & Gamble 130.10
Prudential 94.24
Sherwin Williams 219.51
Target 156.96
Tyson Foods 67.46
Texas Instruments 165.15
Union Pacific 205.38
US Bancorp 42.63
US Cellular 26.82
Verizon 39.81
Williams. Co. 30.71
Wal-Mart 134.25
