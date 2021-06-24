Adv Auto Parts 200.95
Abbott Labs 111.79
ADM 61.68
Alliant Energy 56.42
Ameriprise 245.65
AutoZone, Inc 1,456.74
Boeing 250.42
Bank of America 40.86
BP PLC ADR 27.32
ConAgra Foods 35.44
Caterpillar 219.26
Clorox 172.45
Chevron-Texaco 107.18
Darling Int’l 65.14
Deere & Co. 350.51
Dollar General 213.90
Ennis Bus Forms 21.66
Eaton Corp 145.62
Exelon 44.24
Fastenal 51.68
General Electric 13.17
Goodyear Tire 17.58
Harley Davidson 47.09
Hewlett Packard 29.46
IBM 145.38
International Paper 60.79
Illinois Tool Works 222.55
Johnson & Johnson 163.45
JP Morgan 152.56
Kohl’s 56.51
McDonald’s Corp. 233.10
Merck & Co. 76.41
Microsoft 266.69
Pepsico 145.67
Pfizer 39.22
Principal Financial 62.92
Proctor & Gamble 132.96
Prudential 102.46
Sherwin Williams 270.07
Target 239.82
Tyson Foods 74.26
Texas Instruments 188.61
Union Pacific 218.54
US Bancorp 56.90
US Cellular 37.94
Verizon 56.35
Walt Disney Co. 177.92
Wal-Mart 136.89
Williams Co. 26.79
