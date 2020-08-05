Adv Auto Parts 151.72
Abbott Labs 102.14
ADM 43.34
Alliant Energy 52.87
Ameriprise 156.17
AutoZone, Inc 1,192.61
Boeing 174.28
Bank of America 25.39
BP PLC ADR 23.95
ConAgra Foods 37.58
Caterpillar 134.97
Clorox 237.16
ChevronTexaco 87.20
Darling Int’l 29.02
Deere & Co. 182.82
Dollar General 195.24
Ennis Bus Forms 17.41
Eaton Corp 96.34
Exelon 37.72
Fastenal 48.06
General Electric 6.40
Goodyear Tire 9.28
Harley Davidson 26,63
Hewlett Packard 17.97
IBM 125.45
International Paper 35.58
Illinois Tool Works 188.53
Johnson & Johnson 148.40
JP Morgan 97.21
Kohl’s 20.83
McDonald’s Corp. 199.26
Merck & Co. 81.64
Microsoft 212.94
Pepsico 136.25
Pfizer 38.45
Principal Financial 44.65
Proctor & Gamble 133.44
Prudential 67.20
Sherwin Williams 650.73
Target 129.37
Tyson Foods 62.93
Texas Instruments 132.70
Union Pacific 177.47
US Bancorp 36.86
US Cellular 29.71
Verizon 57.54
Walt Disney Co. 127.61
Wal-Mart 129.81
Williams Co. 21.29
