Adv Auto Parts 193.35
Abbott Labs 124.11
ADM 59.25
Alliant Energy 56.19
Ameriprise 247.04
AutoZone, Inc 1,505.02
Boeing 244.03
Bank of America 39.23
BP PLC ADR 25.30
ConAgra Foods 37.82
Caterpillar 232.59
Clorox 189.94
ChevronTexaco 103.33
Darling Int’l 72.11
Deere & Co. 380.67
Dollar General 216.11
Ennis Bus Forms 20.34
Eaton Corp 140.87
Exelon 45.50
Fastenal 50.80
General Electric 13.47
Goodyear Tire 17.92
Harley Davidson 44.31
Hewlett Packard 33.69
IBM 132.93
International Paper 57.19
Illinois Tool Works 223.66
Johnson & Johnson 162.64
JP Morgan 152.59
Kohl’s 59.45
McDonald’s Corp. 231.55
Merck & Co. 77.61
Microsoft 258.74
Pepsico 144.75
Pfizer 38.95
Principal Financial 63.26
Proctor & Gamble 136.97
Prudential 98.49
Sherwin Williams 265.58
Target 207.92
Tyson Foods 78.50
Texas Instruments 187.06
Union Pacific 223.34
US Bancorp 57.71
US Cellular 36.57
Verizon 58.38
Walt Disney Co. 187.60
Wal-Mart 139.77
Williams Co. 23.70
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.